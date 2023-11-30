BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,998 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,511,953. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

