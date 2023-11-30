BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $275.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.59. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $289.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

