BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 8,076 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $214,660.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,687.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $214,660.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,568.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $371.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.94. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.