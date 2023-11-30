BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 100,511 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,511 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

