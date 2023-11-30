BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 10,156 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

