BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 110,441 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after buying an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $61,780,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259,839 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sabre by 195.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 5,182,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 278,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

