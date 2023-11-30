BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 11,102 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC opened at $155.23 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.12 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

