BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 15,792 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

