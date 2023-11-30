BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 1,623 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 331,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.