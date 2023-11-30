BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 17,997 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontdoor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.