BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 18,738 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABM. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE ABM opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

