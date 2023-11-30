BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 21,507 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 123,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.