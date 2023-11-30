BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 25,781 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,781 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $59,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,209.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $59,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,209.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,606 shares of company stock worth $2,287,772. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

