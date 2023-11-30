BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 27,340 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $383.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

