BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 28,856 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,856 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after acquiring an additional 796,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,583 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Verra Mobility by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,393 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

