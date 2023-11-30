BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 37,802 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,802 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of COOP opened at $60.36 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $61.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $2,857,634. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

