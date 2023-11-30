BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 51,463 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 222,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

