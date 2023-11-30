BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 53,961 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,961 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,748,000 after acquiring an additional 783,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 190.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 873,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 572,778 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

