BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 63,392 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SITC opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

