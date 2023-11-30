BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 73,621 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,621 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

