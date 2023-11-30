BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 8,604 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

