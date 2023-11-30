BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.50. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,083,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

