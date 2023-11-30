BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $184.34 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

