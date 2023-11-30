BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

