BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,952 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Banco Macro stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.4262 dividend. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

