BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.
National Vision Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.82.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
