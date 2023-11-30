BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Vision

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.