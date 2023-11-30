BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 9,105 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.32 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

