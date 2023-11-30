Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 84.0% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

