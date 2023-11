BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $498.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.86.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

