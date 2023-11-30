Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $308,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $739,778.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $308,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,433. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

