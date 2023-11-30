Brian Armstrong Sells 23,075 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $2,634,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $127.82 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

