BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $17.58 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $729.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

