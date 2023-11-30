Brunner (LON:BUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,041.46

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.46 ($13.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.52). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.39), with a volume of 49,770 shares.

Brunner Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £452.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,355.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,041.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,052.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Brunner alerts:

Brunner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5.55 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio is 5,111.11%.

Insider Activity

Brunner Company Profile

In other Brunner news, insider James Sharp bought 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,049 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £555.97 ($702.25). Insiders own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.