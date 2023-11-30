Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

