BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.04. BTCS shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 27,655 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BTCS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

