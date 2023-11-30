Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 386.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $594.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Further Reading

