Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.64.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $594.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $770,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $531,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $1,614,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

