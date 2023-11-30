Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $57,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

