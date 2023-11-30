California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

CWT opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

