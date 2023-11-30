Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

