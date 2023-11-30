Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

