Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Canaan Stock Down 7.0 %

CAN stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $272.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.25. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Canaan by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Canaan by 31,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

