Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. 757,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,789,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEED. CIBC raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$31,186.62. Company insiders own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

