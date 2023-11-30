Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Cantaloupe worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,066.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 5,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,066.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,909 shares in the company, valued at $759,308.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

