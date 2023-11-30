Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $235.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

