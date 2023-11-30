Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.28

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as low as $16.15. Capcom shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 2,469 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

