Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 577,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,903 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 108,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $117,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $744.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.43. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $237,210. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

