Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.