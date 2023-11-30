Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
