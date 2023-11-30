CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

KMX opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

